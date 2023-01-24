Snow is once again in the forecast for the Chicago area for late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas South of I-80 starting at midnight and running through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday’s morning commute will likely be impacted.

How much snow will we get in Chicago?

Snow accumulations will range from two to five inches across the Chicago area.

North of Interstate-80 and Chicago itself could end up with 1 to 3-inches of wet snow, perhaps even a bit more closer to Lake Michigan and in the city, depending upon how much lake-enhanced snow develops with the northeast winds off Lake Michigan and how soon temps warm to 32-degrees or higher.

Southern suburbs are expected to see higher amounts.

When will the snow start in Chicago?

Tuesday night will see mostly dry conditions but increased clouds with some rain far south of the Chicago area.

Snow will enter the area after midnight and may hold off until daybreak Wednesday.

By 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. snow is likely to be falling in the Chicago area.

Snow will continue to fall through the morning commute hours. It’s expected to last through late morning and into midday. Snow is likely to wrap up by Wednesday afternoon.