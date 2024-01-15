CHICAGO — As below-freezing temperatures continue to impact the Chicagoland area, a common practice for drivers when it comes to heating cold vehicles may prove obsolete.

For many, it’s a question with what was thought to be an obvious answer: Should you let your car warm up before driving? Does allowing the engine to run for a few minutes before driving help with performance?

While it certainly helps to enter a warmer car than a cold one, especially in the harsh winter months, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the age-old adage is more myth than fact.

AAA says drivers should “start the engine and allow it to idle only for the time it takes you to fasten your seat belt.” The reasoning, AAA adds, is that the short wait time allows lubricating oil to all of the engine’s vital parts.

“Driving the car normally and avoiding hard acceleration brings the engine to a warmer temperature faster, and also reduces wear and exhaust emissions,” AAA wrote.

AAA says longer idle time is OK in winter months while drivers work to clear snow and ice for the windshield and other car parts.

As winter’s icy grip continues on the Chicagoland area, temperatures will remain in the negatives over the next few days. Temperatures could creep into the upper teens on Wednesday, however, with a chance for light snow moving into the region.