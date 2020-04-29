How long has it been since the city reached a triple-digit temp?

Dear Tom,
As we head into the 2020 warm season, how long has it been since the city reached a triple-digit temperature?
Mike C. Olympia Fields
Dear Mike,
It’s been quite a while. The city’s last official 100-degree temperature was logged nearly eight years ago on July 6, 2012, one of four that summer- 100 on June 28 followed by a three-day holiday run with 102 on July 4, and back-to-back highs of 103 on July 5-6. Since 2012, the city’s highest reading has been a pair of 97-degree highs in 2018 on May 27 and August 4. In fact, the only other triple-digit high this century was 102, recorded on July 24, 2005. Dating back to 1871, the city has logged just 65 triple-digit readings with the all-time record high of 105 reached in the 1930s Dust Bowl era on July 24, 1934.
Dear Tom,