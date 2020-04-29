How long has it been since the city reached a triple-digit temp?

While the threat of severe storms has diminished, bands of showers and thunderstorms and wide areas of lighter showers will continue to move slowly east across northeast Illinois into Lake Michigan and northwest Indiana tonight. The main area of remaining showers/thunderstorms will likely pass over Chicago and points north and south around midnight, but that won’t be the end of the rain activity.

The upper-level trough/low pressure has been lagging the surface low pressure but later tonight they will become “vertical” or “stacked”, which will result in a very slow eastward movement of low pressure for the next 24 to 48 hours. Showers actually extend back into Iowa tonight, so even as the center of low pressure moves out over southern Lake Michigan tomorrow, shifting into Lower Michigan later tomorrow evening into Thursday, cloudiness and bands of showers will hang back to the west over our area through Wednesday into Thursday.