How does April’s average rainfall compare to the rest of the year?

With dense fog already over the waters of southern Lake Michigan, dew-points inland in the middle 30s under mostly clear skies and light easterly winds, conditions are set for dense fog dropping visibility to a quarter-mile or less over a good portion of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana overnight into early Thursday morning.

As of 11PM, a Dense Fog Advisory was in effect until 9AM Thursday morning for portions of Cook and Will Counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter Counties Indiana on around the south end of Lake Michigan into Berrien County, Michigan (see gray-shaded areas on the map below). This fog was advecting south and east off the lake into adjoining land.