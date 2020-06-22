Dear Tom,

How do weather stations at airports classify a thunderstorm day?



Thanks,

Ryan Amalfitano

Basking Ridge, New Jersey

Dear Ryan,

A thunderstorm day is defined as one where thunder is heard at the observing station. It is not necessary for rain to occur. The viewing of lightning at the station also does not matter, as lightning can be visible from more than 100 miles away. When counting thunderstorm days, it doesn’t matter if the observer has heard one rumble of thunder, hours of continuous thunder, or several different storms, it all counts as just one thunderstorm day. Chicago averages about 38 thunderstorm days a year, while stations in Florida, the nation’s thunderstorm capital, average between 80 and 100 days annually. In contrast, the nation’s fewest thunderstorms occur along the Pacific Coast, where many locations experience less than five thunderstorm days a year.