Hotter temps on the way?

Evidence of warming appears to be increasing.

There is evidence growing of a hotter pattern shifting into Chicago and the Midwest in the next week as the western hot air dome sends a prod of hot air eastward.

The European and Canadian global models are most aggressive with this.

Potentially important into such development is whether thunderstorm clusters sweep along the northern flank of the hot air dome. Such a development could temper the heat a bit—but 90-degree temps still appear an increased possibility.

European model high temps next Monday. This model is particularly aggressive with predicted warming.

7 p.m. next Tuesday. Strong jet stream winds across the northern flank of the hot air dome raises the possibility of t-storm clusters there at some point as temps increase next week