ST. CHARLES, Ill. — A semi-truck carrying fireworks rolled over and caught fire on the Tri-State Tollway causing lane closures ahead of the morning rush.

The fire caused a closure on the northbound trip of the Tri-State at St. Charles Road around 4:30 a.m. Friday. All lanes were blocked off from Roosevelt to North Avenue. One viewer called in to say they were stuck in the traffic jam for over two hours.