It’s going to get hotter and more humid.

Temps head into low 90s and dew points into the mid 70s Wednesday producing heat indices which top 100-deg many areas

A heat advisory has been issued 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday From I-80 the South.

Showers & Storms possible Wednesday afternoon

Level 2 severe weather and excessive rainfall (on the 5-level scale) kicks in Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Daytime heating and influx of moisture Wednesday produces an explosive atmospheric set-up in terms of t-storm chances

Several scattered storms are possible 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with more numerous and heaviest concentration of storms 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Scattered showers are likely through 3 a.m. to 4 am Thursday.

General rainfalls in the 0.25 to 1″ range, but a few harder hit locations could pick up local 1.5 to 2.5″ tallies Wednesday afternoon to evening.

Less humid for Thursday and Friday

Cooler with more moderate humidities and lake winds expected Thursday and Friday.

But heat and humidity return next week with growing thunderstorm chances next Sunday afternoon and night.