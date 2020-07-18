Hot, humid all weekend; Heat Advisory issued

A Heat Advisory goes into effect beginning at noon Saturday for the entire area through 10 pm. Highs in the middle 90s coupled with stifling levels of humidity will make “real feel” temperatures between 100 and 110 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Limit strenuous outdoor activities and minimize sun exposure. Be sure to stay hydrated and check on elderly, sick and those without air conditioning.

Relief in the form of some gusty thunderstorms are possible in Sunday’s predawn hours. Lingering morning clouds behind the line of storms will temper the heat a bit, with highs returning near 90 by Sunday afternoon with a peak heat indices near 100 degrees.

