A hot and humid Labor Day for the Chicago area with increasing clouds. Air quality is in the Good category for today.

High 93 expected with heat index 95-100.

Monday night will be warm and breezy with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Low mid 70s

Tuesday will be partly sunny. A chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. SSW 5-15 mph Highs low 90s

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Extended outlook calls for more clouds and cooler temps on Wednesday but still humid. Wednesday sees the best bet for isolated showers and storms. A slight chance of lingering showers on Thursday, but clearing skies towards the afternoon and highs in the 70s.

We’ll stay in the comfortable mid to upper 70s for the remainder of the week– with temps getting back towards 80 for the weekend.