Hot and humid with strong/severe storms possible this afternoon/evening

A hot humid Saturday afternoon with a threat of strong to severe storms is expected across the Chicago area. The National Storm Prediction Center has northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana in a Slight Risk for Severe storms this afternoon/evening (yellow-shaded area on the headlined map).

This afternoon temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s with dew points in the middle 70s, resulting in heat indices reaching or exceeding 100-degrees. At the same time a cold front will be moving south out of Wisconsin further destabilizing the atmosphere with strong to severe thunderstorms likely to develop along and ahead of the approaching frontal boundary.

Potentially severe thunderstorms will likely cross the Illinois-Wisconsin border early to mid afternoon and move southeast. Damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, large hail and even a tornado or two could occur as these storms pass through our area. Note on the thunderstorm outlook maps below the high probability (blue-shaded area depicting a 40% chance of storms within 12 miles of a given point) between 3 and 7PM CDT – the high threat continuing along and south of Interstate-80 this evening (7PM to 11PM CDT).

If you plan on outdoor activities, prepare for the period of excessive heat as well as strong to severe storms this afternoon/evening.

Thunderstorm Outlook 3PM – 7PM CDT

Thunderstorm Outlook 7PM – 11pm CDT

Current Regional Weather Radar Mosaic