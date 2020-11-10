High winds raking the Chicago area-latest storm reports

High winds have resulted in widespread damage to trees and power lines

Midway Airport 66 mph

York Center 63 mph

DuPage County Airport West Chicago 56 mph

Beach Park 61 mph

Carol Stream 65 mph

Plainfield 60 mph

Plattville 58 mph

O’Hare 68 mph

Bolingbrook 87 mph (WeatherBug)

Kaneville 70 mph winds and dime hail

St. Charles 60 mph wind gusts

Arlington Heights 60 mph gusts

Schaumburg 50-60 mph gusts

Hanover Park 66 mph gusts

Rockton 1.25 inch diameter hail

Serena in LaSalle County 76 mph wind gust

Batavia 58 mph gusts

Campton Hills 60 mph wind gusts

Hinckley- Power poles down and leaning

