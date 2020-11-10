High winds raking the Chicago area-latest storm reports

High winds have resulted in widespread damage to trees and power lines
Midway Airport 66 mph
York Center 63 mph
DuPage County Airport West Chicago 56 mph
Beach Park 61 mph
Carol Stream 65 mph
Plainfield 60 mph
Plattville 58 mph
O’Hare 68 mph
Bolingbrook 87 mph (WeatherBug)
Kaneville 70 mph winds and dime hail
St. Charles 60 mph wind gusts
Arlington Heights 60 mph gusts
Schaumburg 50-60 mph gusts
Hanover Park 66 mph gusts
Rockton 1.25 inch diameter hail
Serena in LaSalle County 76 mph wind gust
Batavia 58 mph gusts
Campton Hills 60 mph wind gusts
Hinckley- Power poles down and leaning