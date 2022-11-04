High winds expected in the Chicago area late tonight and through Saturday.



Wind gust forecast for O’Hare Friday, Friday night, Saturday

Gusty winds up to 30mph through the afternoon and evening on Friday will give way to much higher wind gusts by the early morning hours of Saturday. A strong system brings waves of showers, thunderstorms, and 55 mph wind gusts to the Chicago area by early Saturday morning.

55 mph wind gusts possible on Saturday

A Wind Advisory has been issued to McHenry, Lake (IL), Cook, Kane, DeKalb, DuPage, Lake (IN), Porter Counties for Saturday from 4AM through 7PM.

LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Jasper, and Newton Counties are under a Wind Advisory on Saturday from 4AM through 4PM. Wind gusts up to 55 mph are expected, which may result in power outages and downed tree limbs.





