Mesoscale Discussion 1148 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0538 PM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 Areas affected...Northeast Illinois...southeast Wisconsin (enclosed escalloped area in headlined map) Concerning...Severe potential...Tornado Watch likely Valid 5:38PM - 7:45PM CDT Probability of Watch Issuance...95 percent SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are developing in a very unstable and highly sheared environment. A tornado watch will likely be needed to address this concern. DISCUSSION...Thunderstorms have developed along a warm frontal boundary across northern IL within the past hour. The downstream environment remains highly unstable per latest RAP mesoanalysis (4000-5000 J/kg MLCAPE), and VWP observations from KLOT show around 200 m2/s2 0-1 km SRH. These observations support latest 6+ STP estimates that were recently analyzed in recent data. While the propensity for discrete convection is unclear due to storm motions along the surface boundary and several updrafts in close proximity, the environment is supportive of a tornado threat. A tornado watch is likely in the next hour to address this concern.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction