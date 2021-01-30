Heavy wet snow spreading over the Chicago area from the southwest

Hazardous travel conditions will quickly develop across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana as a wintry mix changes quickly over to an accumulating steady wet snow Chicago area-wide this Saturday evening. Snow could add up over an inch/hour during what is expected to be the peak snowfall rate here between 6PM and Midnight. The Regional Radar Mosaic below will give an idea where heaviest snowfall is occurring.

As the center of low pressure tracks east through southern Illinois into Indiana later tonight and Sunday, snow will let up a bit, but continue to fall with additional minor accumulations of 1 to 2-inches (possibly more along and inland of the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline where gusty northeast winds may create embedded lake-effect snow showers which will in turn enhance snowfall totals).

Travel in all directions out of Chicago will be slow and hazardous. Note on the U.S. map below the widespread extent of winter-weather Warnings (pink-shaded)/Advisories (purple-shaded) associated with this low pressure and another low pressure system moving up the southeast Atlantic coastline – the two will merge off the Mid-Atlantic coast later Sunday/early Monday.