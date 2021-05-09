Heavy rains generally south of the I-88/290 corridor this Sunday morning

Heavy rains in excess of 2-inches spread north of a center of low pressure as it tracked east through southern Illinois into southern Indiana this Sunday morning. Generally the 2-inch plus band extended north to the Interstate-80 corridor, tapering to around an inch along the Interstate-88/290 corridor with amounts continuing to tail off farther north. Heading the list was DeMotte, IN with 2.58-icnhes and New Lenox, IL with 2.47-inches. Amazingly, residents of Boone, McHenry and Lake Counties in Illinois were nearly rain-free.

The rain will gradually end from the west this morning with some heavy rainfall still in the cards for northwest Indiana, where the highest rainfall totals may yet be recorded before all is done. Below is a list of some of the top Illinois and northwest Indiana Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow Network reports received as of 8AM CDT…

Northeast Illinois

 IL-WL-97  New Lenox 3.3 E   2.47  
 IL-CK-229  Flossmoor 1.2 ESE   2.44  
 IL-CK-320  Park Forest 0.7 WNW   2.37  
 IL-PR-20  Elmwood 0.4 W   2.26  
 IL-WF-18  El Paso 6.2 SW   2.26  
 IL-GY-10  Minooka 0.3 NE   2.26  
 IL-WF-3  Germantown Hills 0.5 SSW   2.21  
 IL-LS-34  La Salle 0.1 W   2.20  
 IL-WF-16  Congerville 0.6 WSW   2.20  
 IL-WL-63  New Lenox 1.8 SE   2.18  
 IL-WL-100  Joliet 2.9 WNW   2.18  
 IL-WF-21  El Paso 0.6 WNW   2.17  
 IL-WF-20  Secor 0.1 NNW   2.16  
 IL-GY-27  Morris 5.9 ESE   2.14  
 IL-KD-34  Plainfield 4.8 SW   2.13  
 IL-WL-25  Crete 2.6 E   2.12  
 IL-LS-17  Ottawa 1.6 N   2.10  
 IL-WL-80  Lockport 1.3 SE   2.10  
 IL-LS-60  Peru 0.7 ENE   2.09  
 IL-HD-4  Oquawka 0.5 N   2.08  
 IL-MCL-4  Heyworth 0.6 E   2.04  
 IL-CK-64  Homewood 0.1 ESE   2.02  
 IL-GY-28  Morris 1.5 SW   2.02  
 IL-WL-165  Frankfort 1.3 ESE   2.02  
 IL-WL-147  New Lenox 2.0 ESE   2.02  
 IL-TZ-23  Washington 1.7 NE   2.01  
 IL-WL-61  Channahon 0.8 NNE   2.00  
 IL-WL-96  Wilmington 6.3 NW   2.00  
 IL-WL-140  Crete 3.7 SSE   2.00  
 IL-LS-39  Ottawa 0.5 NNW   1.98  
 IL-WL-159  New Lenox 2.1 S   1.98  
 IL-KD-24  Oswego 5.0 SSE   1.96  
 IL-PR-4  Dunlap 2.6 NE   1.96  
 IL-GY-11  Morris 4.8 NNW   1.96  
 IL-LS-1  Ottawa 1.3 NW   1.94  
 IL-MCL-59  Carlock 0.1 ESE   1.94  
 IL-WL-51  Plainfield 2.4 SSE   1.94  
 IL-WL-131  Homer Glen 0.7 NNE   1.94  
 IL-CK-306  Oak Forest 0.6 N   1.89  
 IL-GY-1  Carbon Hill 3.1 N   1.89  
 IL-WL-142  Mokena 3.4 WNW   1.87  
 IL-WL-149  Bult Field-Monee 4.9 SE   1.86  
 IL-CK-253  Midlothian 0.1 SSE   1.85  
 IL-CK-69  Park Forest 0.8 NNE   1.85  
 IL-MCD-7  Colchester 3.5 NE   1.84  
 IL-WL-121  Monee 4.9 W   1.84  
 IL-HD-1  Stronghurst 0.4 SSW   1.83  
 IL-PR-8  Peoria 3.4 WNW   1.83  
 IL-HY-6  New Windsor 2.0 N   1.82  
 IL-WL-99  Manhattan 1.9 SE   1.81

Northwest Indiana…

DeMotte…2.58
Valparaiso…2.20
Schererville…2.19
St. John…2.17
Hobart…2.14
Hebron…2.11
Dyer…2.11
Griffith…2.00
Munster…1.90
Crown Point…1.89

