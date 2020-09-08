Heavy rains across the Chicago area overnight and early this Tuesday morning

With a warm front to our south and strong over running SW winds aloft as well as a strong jet stream to our north, wide-spread showers and t-storms developed across northern and central Illinois into NW Indiana and the Chicago area overnight. Heaviest rains appeared to be centered just south of Rockford where 2.73 inches was recorded about 4 miles south of the city and in the Pontiac area where they reported 3.50 inches. There were many locations with better than an inch of rain recorded.

Following is a list of the top reported rainfall values ending at 8 AM this morning:

Location/County/Rainfall in inches

Pontiac, Livingston….3.50

Rockford 4S, Winnebago….2.73

Rockford 6S,Winnebago….2.66

New Milford, Winnebago….2.44

Buffalo Grove, Lake….2.01

Gibson City, Ford….1.93

Marengo, McHenry….1.93

Highwood, Lake….1.93

Riverwoods, Lake….1.88

Huntley, McHenry….1.83

Algonquin, McHenry….1.78

Dixon, Lee….1.78

Maple Park, Kane….1.78

Bloomingdale, DuPage….1.76

Hoffman Estates, Cook….1.71

Libertyville, Lake….1.66

Woodstock, McHenry….1.65

Cary, McHenry….1.63

Crystal Lake, McHenry….1.59

Glencoe, Cook….1.58

Elburn, Kane….1.55

Lake Bluff, Lake….1.51

Chebanse, Iroquois….1.49

Belvidere, Boone….1.49

Palatine, Cook….1.48



