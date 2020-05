Updated 6:30PM CDT to add Flash Flood Watch...

Many Chicago area rivers remain in flood Saturday with runoff from recent rains still funneling into the tributaries and main rivers (green-shaded areas on the headlined map depict rivers under Flood Warnings or near-bankfull Advisories). Soils are pretty well soaked, so the additional rains of possibly an inch or more and subsequent almost direct runoff expected with a very slow-moving low pressure system that will track east across northern Illinois into Indiana during the next 24 to 36-hours, means rivers will likely extend the period of and enhance existing flooding.