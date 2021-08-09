Heavy rainfall finally targets drought-stricken areas across extreme northern Illinois

Rainfall has been a scarce commodity across portions of northern Illinois this spring and summer with most of the area experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions. Waves of showers and thunderstorms hit the area this morning bringing, in some cases, as much rain as has fallen in the past few months.

Some rainfall totals…

Cherry Valley 2.19 inches

Garden Prairie 4.46 inches

Timberlane 4.68 inches

Marengo 4.55 inches

Woodstock 4.21 inches

More showers and thunderstorms are expected to fall later this afternoon and tonight, and some of them could be severe.

