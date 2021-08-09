Heavy rainfall finally targets drought-stricken areas across extreme northern Illinois

Rainfall has been a scarce commodity across portions of northern Illinois this spring and summer with most of the area experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions. Waves of showers and thunderstorms hit the area this morning bringing, in some cases, as much rain as has fallen in the past few months.
Some rainfall totals…
Cherry Valley 2.19 inches
Garden Prairie 4.46 inches
Timberlane 4.68 inches
Marengo 4.55 inches
Woodstock 4.21 inches
More showers and thunderstorms are expected to fall later this afternoon and tonight, and some of them could be severe.