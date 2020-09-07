Heavy rainfall expected later tonight into Tuesday across the Chicago area

Heavy rainfall is expected to develop over northern Illinois into NW Indiana later this Monday night into Tuesday, as a warm front moves slowly north out of central Illinois. Rainfall totals could exceed 2-inches at many locations by midday Tuesday.

Low-level southerly winds will over-run the warm front lifting the warm moist air, and at the same time a strong west-east-flowing 100 mph jet stream will be positioned just to our north across Minnesota through Wisconsin into Michigan. This is an ideal set up to enhance the development of showers and thunderstorms just to the north of the advancing warm front – The National Weather Prediction Center has northern Illinois and the Chicago area in a Slight Risk for flood-producing rains (see yellow-shaded area on the headlined map). They have forecast 1 to 2-inches of rainfall over our area by 7AM CDT Tuesday morning(see map below).