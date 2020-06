Heavy rainfall causing some flooding problems in southwest portions of Will County

FLOOD ADVISORY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 343 PM CDT MON JUN 22 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHWESTERN WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 545 PM CDT. * AT 342 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THAT A LOCALIZED CORRIDOR OF ONE TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN FROM NEAR WILMINGTON TO SYMERTON TO MANHATTAN. AN ADDITIONAL THUNDERSTORM WILL MOVE OVER THIS AREA SHORTLY AS WELL. THIS HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED TO CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA SHORTLY.

