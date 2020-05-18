Heavy rain exits the area, but flood warning remains if effect until 1 PM CDT Monday.

The threat of heavy rainfall has ended, thus the flash flood warning has been allowed to expire. However, water in low lying areas, small streams and rivers will continue to rise, prompting an areal flood warning to be issued for a large part of NE Illinois and NW Indiana.

Areal flood warning area highlighted in bright green.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban Areas and Small Streams in... Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... La Salle County in north central Illinois... DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Cook County in northeastern Illinois... Livingston County in central Illinois... Lake County in northeastern Illinois... Will County in northeastern Illinois... Eastern De Kalb County in north central Illinois... Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Ford County in east central Illinois... Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois... McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 100 PM CDT Monday. * At 1010 PM CDT, law enforcement, media and public reports indicate widespread flooding, some significant, is ongoing across the warned area as a result of very heavy rain since Saturday evening. This includes the entire Chicago metro, where numerous roads remain closed. Flooding will be more difficult to recognize during the night. Avoid travel through tonight, if possible. Additionally, many area rivers, streams and creeks will continue to rise and remain elevated well into Monday as a result of additional runoff. * Some locations that are experiencing flooding include... Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Cicero, Hammond, Gary, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn and Berwyn. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.