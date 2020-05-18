Heavy rain continues across NW Indiana; clearing elsewhere.

Heavy downpours have exited most of NE Illinois, but will continue across parts of NW Indiana through 11 PM CDT.
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Southeastern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a band of torrential rain that will move across Porter and Lake Counties this evening. This band will produce one to two inches of rain in less than an hour. This heavy rain will produce flash flooding of streams, creeks, rivers, and low lying areas including streets and viaducts. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.