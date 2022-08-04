A “NNE” wind flow has kicked in Thursday afternoon and will blow overnight and into Friday morning. It’s finally lowering atmospheric moisture levels. Dew points have been in decline Thursday afternoon and may fall down to the upper 50s and low 60s–a more moderate level of “humidity” than of late

Isolated showers have popped up in spots mainly west and south of Chicago–but should fade out with the onset of darkness

Skies Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with cloud coverage predicted over 45% of the sky at 7am; 35% of the sky at lunchtime and 14% of the sky Friday evening. This means we’ll enjoy a good deal of sunshine Friday. There could be a few very isolated showers bubbling up Friday afternoon and evening, much as has happened today. But coverage will be low and most areas will remain rain-free.

We’ve received comments from swimmers about the cooldown which has occurred in Lake Michigan water temps. The Ohio Street Beach water temp is 58-deg Friday. West winds in recent days have pushed the warmest surface water offshore and produce the upwelling of cooler, deeper water –and that’s behind the water temp drop.

Weekend forecast for Chicago area

We’re headed for a hot, humid weekend with 90s returning and low triple digit peak heat indices not out of the question

Lake breezes will temper the warmth, especially on area beaches Friday. But humidities will begin increasing Friday afternoon and night–and by Saturday muggy tropical air will be in control

The coming weekend is to average 7-deg warmer than last weekend.

Well developed SSW winds each day should overcome any significant cooling on lake shore areas.

Saturday will see generous sunshine, no rain and a scattering of cottony summertime cumulus clouds.

Sunday will see mixed sun gradually give way to building cumulus clouds and scattered Sunday afternoon evening t-storms can’t be ruled out with coverage over 40 to 50% of the metro area

Better coverage shower and thunderstorms are likely Sunday night and Monday. An average of model precip forecasts puts a half inch to inch and a quarter down in many areas, but it’s the warm season and amounts are likely to vary

Early outlook for next week

Next week, while warm, may average a bit below normal—-73-deg versus the normal of 75 deg based on current modeling— with ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS returning the following week