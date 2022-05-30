Memorial Day ends with a warm evening. Temps will slowly fall from highs near 90 across Chicagoland.

Overnight lows will fall slowly with the moderate humidity.

Tuesday starts beautifully with partly cloudy skies, windy and more heat and humidity.

High will again be near 90.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

A few isolated showers come back into the forecast for the afternoon and evening. Some will blossom into some gusty thunderstorms and a few of those could be strong to severe in the evening hours.

Showers and thunderstorms will break by daybreak Wednesday.

Wednesday will see partly sunny skies, cooler and less humid. Highs near 80. Winds come off the lake by the afternoon to cool lakeside areas down into the comfortable 60s.