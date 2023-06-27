Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s for inland areas and low 70s along the lake.

Smoke will filter in from wildfires burning in Canada today. That will impact air quality across northern Illinois.

Air quality will be in the unhealthy range throughout Tuesday and overnight. Winds will be out of the northeast about 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph.

Humidity has decreased and overall it will be more comfortable today.

Temperatures will continue a warming trend, with highs into the low 80s Wednesday and close to 90 by Thursday.