Hazardous travel conditions across the Chicago area this Monday afternoon/evening

Snow spreading over the Chicago area from the west will accumulate 1 to 3-iches across a good portion of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana this Monday afternoon and evening. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10PM for counties along the Interstate-80 and Interstate-88/290 corridor where heaviest snow is expected to fall including the City of Chicago (purple-shaded counties on the headlined map). Lesser amounts of snow on the order of an inch or so can be expected to the north in counties along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line and counties well south of Interstate-80. Temperatures in the 10 to 15-degree range will reduce effectiveness of salt or other applications, complicating snow removal or any improvement in travel conditions.

Snow will be ending from the west later this evening with clearing skies. Temperatures should fall off well below zero later tonight and early Tuesday morning resulting in dangerous wind chills of 15 to 20-below or colder.

Current Regional Weather Radar Mosaic

Current Temperatures

Current Wind Chill Temperatures