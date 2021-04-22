Hard freeze over much of the Chicago area this Thursday morning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scattered clouds over the area affected temps a little in some spots this Thursday morning, but for the most part readings dropped down well into the 20s with a hard freeze reported at many locations.  The area-wide Freeze Warning will end at 9 A.M.  Lowest temp at area airport locations was 22 degrees reported at Aurora/Sugar Grove with many other reports in the middle and upper 20s. 

Following is a list of area airport low temps reported this morning: Location/low temp
Aurora/Sugar Grove….22
Lansing….24
Burlington WI….24
Gary IN….25
Waukegan…26
Kenosha WI…26
Rochelle…26
DuPage/West Chicago…27
DeKalb…27
Morris/Washburn…27
Valparaiso IN…27
Janesville WI…27
Joliet…28
Peru/Ottawa…28
Palwaukee/Wheeling/…28
Kankakee…29
Pontiac…29
Freeport…29
Romeoville/Lewis Univ….29
Rensselaer IN…30
Sterling/Rock Falls…30
Midway…31
O’Hare…32
Rockford…32

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News