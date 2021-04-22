Hard freeze over much of the Chicago area this Thursday morning

Scattered clouds over the area affected temps a little in some spots this Thursday morning, but for the most part readings dropped down well into the 20s with a hard freeze reported at many locations. The area-wide Freeze Warning will end at 9 A.M. Lowest temp at area airport locations was 22 degrees reported at Aurora/Sugar Grove with many other reports in the middle and upper 20s.

Following is a list of area airport low temps reported this morning: Location/low temp

Aurora/Sugar Grove….22

Lansing….24

Burlington WI….24

Gary IN….25

Waukegan…26

Kenosha WI…26

Rochelle…26

DuPage/West Chicago…27

DeKalb…27

Morris/Washburn…27

Valparaiso IN…27

Janesville WI…27

Joliet…28

Peru/Ottawa…28

Palwaukee/Wheeling/…28

Kankakee…29

Pontiac…29

Freeport…29

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….29

Rensselaer IN…30

Sterling/Rock Falls…30

Midway…31

O’Hare…32

Rockford…32

