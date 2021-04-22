Hard freeze over much of the Chicago area this Thursday morning

Scattered clouds over the area affected temps a little in some spots this Thursday morning, but for the most part readings dropped down well into the 20s with a hard freeze reported at many locations. The area-wide Freeze Warning will end at 9 A.M. Lowest temp at area airport locations was 22 degrees reported at Aurora/Sugar Grove with many other reports in the middle and upper 20s.
Following is a list of area airport low temps reported this morning: Location/low temp
Aurora/Sugar Grove….22
Lansing….24
Burlington WI….24
Gary IN….25
Waukegan…26
Kenosha WI…26
Rochelle…26
DuPage/West Chicago…27
DeKalb…27
Morris/Washburn…27
Valparaiso IN…27
Janesville WI…27
Joliet…28
Peru/Ottawa…28
Palwaukee/Wheeling/…28
Kankakee…29
Pontiac…29
Freeport…29
Romeoville/Lewis Univ….29
Rensselaer IN…30
Sterling/Rock Falls…30
Midway…31
O’Hare…32
Rockford…32