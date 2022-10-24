CHICAGO — We’ve seen all kinds of trick or treat weather around Chicagoland over the years. Snow, rain, hail, clouds, sun, cold, and warmth– all of that is possible on the holiday that also marks the halfway point of the fall season.

But this year looks like more treat than trick for ghouls and goblins alike around Chicago.

Halloween Weekend Forecast for Chicago Area

While the holiday is on Monday, lots of folks will be going to parties and harvest festivals and still heading to get the perfect pumpkin or get in a corn maze before the end of the month and this year it looks like Mother Nature will mostly cooperate. We’ll see temps pretty close to normal for this time of year in the upper 50s and low 60s.

There’s a tiny chance of showers possible on Friday and again on Sunday with some more cloud cover.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

But for Halloween itself, it looks like we’ll still have mostly cloudy skies and temps a few degrees above normal.