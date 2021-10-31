Halloween Forecast: Sunny skies and comfortable temps

Halloween: Beautiful but blustery. Some high clouds, but otherwise sunny and seasonably cool. NW winds 10 to 20 mph, gusts at 30 mph. Moderate air quality for Chicagoland. High: 55

All Hallow’s Eve/Tonight: Mostly clear with areas of frost. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph. Low: 33, colder away from Lake Michigan.

Dia de los Muertos: Sunny and cloudy, a bit cooler. W winds 10 to 20 mph. High: 48.

Extended Outlook: Significant drop in temperatures to last through work week, with highs only in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. This will be some of the area’s coldest weather since March. Norhal high/low for first of November is 55/40.