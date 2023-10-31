CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Tuesday with cold and windy conditions and scattered snow showers. Winds: WNW 10-15 G30. High: 36.

Waves of snow today with snow bursts and snow squalls possible. Quick, heavy falling snow bursts will lead to a quick 0.5-1″ on grassy surfaces and reduced visibility.

Snow squalls are also possible later today, leading to very difficult driving conditions and heavy snowfall rates. Snow squalls may also produce thunder and lightning.

Most areas will see 0-2″ of snowfall, with areas in Northwest Indiana seeing around 3″ from a lake effect snow band tonight into Wednesday morning. Wind will be gusting up to 30mph today, with brief wind gusts up to 45mph under snow squalls this afternoon.

Temperatures looks to stay in the 30s with wind chill values in the 20s.

Decreasing clouds tonight with lake effect snow. Winds: NW 15-20 G30. Low: 27.

Wednesday Forecast: Mostly sunny Wednesday. Winds: SW 5-10. High: 41.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog