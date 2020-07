Gusty thunderstorms with winds to 40 mph moving through north-central Illinois east into northeast Illinois

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 810 PM CDT THU JUL 9 2020 KANE IL-BOONE IL-DE KALB IL-MCHENRY IL-KENDALL IL-LA SALLE IL- 810 PM CDT THU JUL 9 2020 ...GUSTY WINDS MOVING THROUGH NORTHERN ILLINOIS... AT 808 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING GUSTY WINDS ALONG A WIND SHIFT ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR WALWORTH TO NEAR KINGSTON TO NEAR PAW PAW. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 25 MPH. WINDS OF 30 TO 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. THESE WINDS MAY MOVE AROUND LAWN FURNATURE AND BRING DOWN SMALL TREE BRANCHES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... AURORA, ELGIN, DEKALB, BARTLETT, CRYSTAL LAKE, CARPENTERSVILLE, ST. CHARLES, OSWEGO, ALGONQUIN, LAKE IN THE HILLS, WEST CHICAGO, MCHENRY, BATAVIA, BELVIDERE, WOODSTOCK, HUNTLEY, GENEVA, SYCAMORE, YORKVILLE AND CAMPTON HILLS. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 66 AND 77. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 83 AND 120. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 20 AND 56. THIS INCLUDES... NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, SANDWICH FAIRGROUNDS, AURORA UNIVERSITY, BOONE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, ELGIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE, FERMILAB, IL MATH AND SCIENCE ACADEMY, KANE COUNTY COUGARS BALLPARK, MCHENRY COUNTY COLLEGE, MCHENRY COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, MORAINE HILLS STATE PARK, TRI-COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, AND WAUBONSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction