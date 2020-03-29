Gusty showers, few t-storms to be followed by extended windy period.

Showers and a few thunderstorms, aligned with a cold front sweeping across the area, may produce brief strong wind gusts through midnight.

The severe weather threat will end with the passage of the cold front as winds turn southwest and gust to around 30 mph, sweeping much drier air across the region.

Dew point map showing much drier air approaching from the southwest.

Behind the front, non-thunderstorm, southwest winds will remain elevated, gusting to near 50 mph at times on Sunday. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issues a wind advisory for the entire metro area.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 4 AM CDT /5 AM EDT/ to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Sunday. * TIMING...late tonight through Sunday afternoon. * WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * IMPACTS...Unsecured tents would be susceptible to collapse with winds of these speeds. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. In addition, driving will be difficult for high profile vehicles.