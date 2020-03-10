Gusty north winds again build lakefront flooding waves today along the Illinois and NW Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline

As the center of low pressure that gave us an all-day Monday into the overnight 1-inch plus rains moves off to the east, pressure rises behind the departing low pressure will produce strong northerly winds gusting to 30 mph.

Lakeshore Flood Advisories are once again in effect today with the strong winds expected to build 6 to 10-foot waves on the record-high water levels along the Cook County/Chicago Lake Michigan shoreline and 8 to 12-waves along the NW Indiana in to SW Lower Michigan shoreline (shoreline of the green-shaded counties on the headlined map). The usual precautions should be taken, as typical flood-prone areas will likely be flooded – close-up onlookers could be swept into the lake by large waves.

As the center of high pressure approaches from the northwest today, winds will slowly subside from west to east – the Lakeshore Advisory ending later this afternoon along the Illinois shoreline and this evening along the NW Indiana and Lower Michigan shorelines.