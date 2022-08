SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL 1127 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 ILZ005-006-012-013-019>021-023-032-103>108-291930- MCHENRY-LAKE IL-KANE-DUPAGE-LA SALLE-KENDALL-GRUNDY-KANKAKEE- LIVINGSTON-NORTHERN COOK-CENTRAL COOK-SOUTHERN COOK-NORTHERN WILL- SOUTHERN WILL-EASTERN WILL- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF CRYSTAL LAKE, ALGONQUIN, MCHENRY, WOODSTOCK, WAUKEGAN, BUFFALO GROVE, MUNDELEIN, GURNEE, AURORA, ELGIN, NAPERVILLE, WHEATON, DOWNERS GROVE, LOMBARD, CAROL STREAM, OTTAWA, STREATOR, LA SALLE, MENDOTA, MARSEILLES, OSWEGO, YORKVILLE, PLANO, MORRIS, COAL CITY, MINOOKA, KANKAKEE, BOURBONNAIS, BRADLEY, PONTIAC, DWIGHT, FAIRBURY, EVANSTON, DES PLAINES, SCHAUMBURG, PALATINE, NORTHBROOK, CHICAGO, CICERO, OAK LAWN, OAK PARK, LA GRANGE, CALUMET CITY, OAK FOREST, LEMONT, ORLAND PARK, PARK FOREST, JOLIET, BOLINGBROOK, PLAINFIELD, MOKENA, CHANNAHON, MANHATTAN, WILMINGTON, CRETE, PEOTONE, AND BEECHER 1127 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 ...THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY WINDS MOVING ACROSS NORTHERN ILLINOIS... THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY WINDS WILL CONTINUE MOVING ACROSS NORTHERN ILLINOIS THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON. THE STRONGEST STORMS WILL MOVE THROUGH KANE, KENDALL, DUPAGE, AND WILL COUNTIES, WHERE WINDS MAY BE STRONG ENOUGH TO MOVE LAWN FURNITURE AND EVEN DOWN A FEW TREE LIMBS. OTHERWISE, ALL THUNDERSTORMS WILL PRODUCE FREQUENT LIGHTNING AND DOWNPOURS. ADDITIONAL THUNDERSTORMS MAY DEVELOP THIS EVENING WITH A DAMAGING WIND THREAT. STAY UP TO DATE ON THE FORECAST.

