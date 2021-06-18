Greatest early morning rains fall on most drought-stricken area

Thunderstorms moved out of Wisconsin into northeastern Illinois early this Friday morning, bringing gusty winds and much needed rains to the Chicago area. Greatest rainfall – over an inch at a few locations – fell in Lake, McHenry and northern Cook Counties…all have been experiencing either Severe or Extreme drought. Peak wind gusts were 58 mph at Midway, 53 mph at Palwaukee, 52 mph at Roselle, 51 mph at Du Page and 46 mph at O’Hare, Waukegan, and Rockford. Greatest reported rainfall was 1.35-inches at Zion, followed by 1.22-inches at Winthrop Harbor and 1.12-inches at Wadsworth.

Following is a list of some of the greater rainfall totals …

Location/County/Rainfall (inches)

Zion (Lake)…1.35

Winthrop harbor (Lake)…1.22

Wadsworth (Lake)…1.12

Broadview (Cook)…1.00

Libertyville (Lake)…0.93

Lindenhurst (Lake)…0.90

Buffalo Grove (Lake)…0.76

Gurnee (Lake)…0.73

Lake Villa (Lake)…0.71

Round Lake Heights (Lake)…0.70

Lake Bluff (Lake)…0.65

Long Lake (Lake)…0.65

Highland Park (Lake)…0.63

Wonder Lake (McHenry)…0.62

Crystal Lake (McHenry)…0.59

Cary (McHenry)…0.58

Marrionette Park, (Cook)…0.56

Riverwoods (Lake)…0.55

Lake-In-The-Hills (McHenry)…0.55

Highwood (Lake)…0.54

Evanston (Cook)…0.54

Lake Zurich (Lake)…0.49

Machesney Park (Winnebago)…0.48

Evergreen Park (Cook)…0.48

McHenry (McHenry)…0.48

