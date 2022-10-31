CHICAGO — Gloomy and dreary weather added to the Halloween vibe Monday, as the fitting conditions also caused problems at local airports.

Earlier in the day, dense fog around Midway and O’Hare International Airports led to more than 140 flights being cancelled or delayed, putting a wrench in travel plans all across the Chicagoland area.

“The hard part was they kept just delaying us and delaying us and delaying us, 30 minutes at a time or 60 minutes at a time,” said Amy Moody, who was in Buffalo with her husband who were taking their kids to their first Buffalo Bills game. “So, when all is said and done, we’ve been here for 7-and-a-half hours for what it is essentially an hour-and-fifteen-minute flight to get home.”

Moody said they chose an early flight home to make it back in time for Halloween trick-or-treating and were able to finally take off around 1 p.m. to make the return trip back to Chicago.

Halloween evening weather

Moving forward into the evening, locals from across Chicagoland can expect light, scattered rain showers paired with patches of fog across the area. According to the WGN Weather Team, those scattered rain showers should begin to dissipate around 7 p.m., while the fog may linger until 9 p.m.

Temperatures sit around 57-60 degrees Fahrenheit as of 5 p.m. and Halloween trick-or-treaters can expect low-to-mid 50’s as the night progresses on.

