Full List: Cook County Warming Centers

Winter is in full swing in Chicago.
Cook County have opened warming centers for residents.
Residents who do not have adequate heating in their homes are encouraged to visit a warming center.
Social distancing and CDC guidelines will be enforced and masks will be required.
The list of warming centers can also be found on the Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security website: https://cookcountyemergencymanagement.org