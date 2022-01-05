Full List: Cook County Warming Centers

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Winter is in full swing in Chicago.

Cook County have opened warming centers for residents.

Residents who do not have adequate heating in their homes are encouraged to visit a warming center.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Social distancing and CDC guidelines will be enforced and masks will be required.

The list of warming centers can also be found on the Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security website: https://cookcountyemergencymanagement.org

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News