Frosty Saturday morning across the Chicago area

Early this Saturday morning under cold Canadian-source high pressure, mostly clear skies and light winds, the Frost Advisory verified at many Chicago locations in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. Low temperatures at area airport locations ranged from the mid 20s to the mid 30s – lowest was 26-degrees at Aurora/Sugar Grove, followed closely by Freeport west of Rockford at 27 and 29 at Lansing.. The close-in heat of the city was enough to hold O’Hare and Midway lows at 37-degrees.

Following is a list of low temps at area airport locations this morning: Location/low temp

Aurora/Sugar Grove…26

Freeport…27

Lansing…29

Du Page/West Chicago…30

Gary, IN…30

Joliet…31

DeKalb…31

Burlington, WI…31

Waukegan…32

Rochelle…32

Morris/Washburn…32

Rensselaer, IN…32

Kenosha, WI…32

Sterling/Rock Falls…32

Kankakee…33

Romeoville/Lewis Univ..33

Pontiac…33

Valparaiso, IN…33

Rockford…34

Janesville, WI…34

Peru/Ottawa…35

Wheeling/Palwaukee..36

O’Hare…37

Midway…37





