CHICAGO — With many people across the Chicago area struggling to stay warm amid the dangerously cold conditions, there are growing concerns about a spike in cases of frostbite and hypothermia.

Dr. Corey Goldstein with RUSH University Medical Center joined WGN Evening News at 6 p.m. to discuss the warning signs.

“There are different degrees of frostbite, very similar to burns actually,” Goldstein said. “There are a lot of treatment similarities to burns as well … Typically, you get increased heart rate, increased blood pressure and then you start getting a little bit confused.”

