Frost observed over a good portion of the Chicago area this Saturday morning

Frost formed over a good portion of NE Illinois into NW Indiana early this Saturday morning. With cool high pressure overhead, clearing skies and light winds, temperatures dropped into the 30s over much of the area. Close-in near Lake Michigan and the city readings held in the upper 30s to lower 40s, delaying significant frost for another time. Clouds did hold over our area until well after midnight, cutting the period of frost formation to 3 to 6-hours in most areas.

Area airport low temperatures are listed below – remember these readings are taken by sensors some 4-feet above the ground, so actual temperatures at ground-level are likely a few degrees lower. Lowest temps were at the usual cold spots – Rochelle hitting 28-degrees and Aurora/Sugar Grove 29-degrees.

Location/Low temp

Rochelle….28

Aurora/Sugar Grove….29

Sterling/Rock Falls….30

Freeport….30

Rockford….31

DuPage/West Chicago….32

DeKalb….32

Peru/Ottawa….33

Joliet….33

Morris/Washburn….33

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….35

Waukegan….35

Schaumburg….35

Lansing…36

Kankakee….37

Monee….37

Palwaukee/Wheeling….38

O’Hare….39

Midway….40

Indiana

Rensselaer….36

Valparaiso….38

Gary….39

Wisconsin

Janesville…30

Burlington/Lake Geneva….32

Kenosha….33

