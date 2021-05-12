Frost again across the Chicago area early this Wednesday morning

Under the influence of cool high pressure centered over Wisconsin, light winds and clear skies, temperatures again dropped into the upper 20s and lower to middle 30s across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana verifying the Frost Advisory that was in effect early this Wednesday morning. Lowest reading at a northeast Illinois airport was 29-degrees at Waukegan, lowest in northwest Indiana 32-degrees at Rensselaer and lowest across the border in Wisconsin was Burlington at 28-degrees. We will probably experience one more cool morning Thursday as the high pressure slowly modifies and drifts east.

Following is a list of area airport low temps this morning:

Location/low temp

Burlington, WI…28

Waukegan..29

Aurora/Sugar Grove…30

Du Page/West Chicago…30

Lansing…31

Kenosha, WI…31

Joliet…32

Freeport…32

Rensselaer, IN…32

De Kalb…33

Rochelle…33

Kankakee…34

Morris/Washburn…34

Sterling/Rock Falls…34

Palwaukee/Wheeling…35

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…35

Pontiac…35

Rockford…35

O’Hare…37

Peru/Ottawa…37

Valparaiso, IN…37

Midway…38

Gary, IN…44



