Frost Advisory issued from midnight through 8 a.m. Tuesday for most of area

A Frost Advisory will be in effect from midnight until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning for a good portion of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana outside the urban core of Chicago.

As the center of cold high pressure over the Central Plains approaches our area tonight, skies will clear along with diminishing winds, allowing temperatures to drop into the lower 30s in the Advisory area after midnight tonight with coldest readings likely around and just after sunrise Tuesday.

There could be some cloudiness over southernmost sections of the Chicago area tonight that might keep temperatures there a little warmer, with the portion of our area along and north of the Interstate 88/290 and Interstate-80 corridors most prone to frost formation.

Take appropriate precautions to protect sensitive crops/plants that may be injured/killed by the frost.