From our vantage point: SkyCam9 flies over aftermath of EF-3 twister

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — After an EF-3 tornado touched down in suburban Chicago overnight, SkyCam9 helped WGN TV viewers get a birds eye view of the path of destruction.

From Naperville into Woodridge, extending past Darien towards Burr Ridge, SkyCam captured the path of destruction that toppled trees, ripped off roofs, and demolished homes.

Nearly a day later, cleanup remains. As a result, the National Weather Service continues to assess the damage and path that caused extensive devastation throughout the western suburbs in the darkness of night, including possible tornadic activity farther north in Downers Grove.

“I opened the door and it pushed me back in the house and it took off the roof of our pergola, but it didn’t take me,” Downers Grove resident Mary Ann White said.

Skycam9 got a view of the damage during the day.

“Just shock. I have never seen anything like this,” said Downers Grove resident Mary Burress. “We have lived here 43 years and have never seen trees like this down, wires down.”

The twister left some homes relatively untouched while others, like a home acorss the street at Princeton Circle, were leveled by the heavy winds.

Roofs ripped from buildings allowed an inside view of apartment buildings. Overhead, people sifted through belongings inside of homes where only some walls remained intact.

Damage from the tornado extended three blocks wide in some areas. Blue tarps protected what remained dotted the tops of homes for miles.

A shocking sight after a terrifying night.

“So I went out my side door, right when it hit, and said ‘oh my god, I’m in a tornado,'” said Downers Grove resident Peter Fotopoulos. “And it was a violent struggle to close the door and get back inside.”

Teams of people were out cleaning up debris on Monday, helping neighbors recover from the powerful storm.

“Just unbelievable,” Burress added. “Unbelievable.”