Friday: Warm, with a very slight chance for stray showers under partly cloudy skies, high: mid-80s.

Friday night: Scattered showers and some storms are possible tonight as temperatures fall into the mid-60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and showers and storms are likely. Some strong to severe storms are possible. High: upper 70s inland, but lower 70s are forecast near the lake.

