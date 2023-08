CHICAGO — Mostly sunny Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Mostly clear tonight with a low near 60 degrees.

Saturday Forecast: Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday Forecast: Mostly sunny, hot and humid Sunday with inland highs in the lower 90s that feel like 98-105. Cooler at the lake with highs in the upper 80s.

