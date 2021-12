CHICAGO — Some showers are possible through midmorning Friday, mainly north of Chicago. Skies become partly sunny this afternoon with highs near 50 degrees.

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the lower 30s feeling like the lower 20s thanks to northwest winds.

Saturday Forecast: Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the lower 40s.

Cloudy and breezy Sunday with showers and highs in the upper 40s.