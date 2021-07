CHICAGO — The heat and humidity is on as we head into the weekend.

Partly cloudy Friday with a 20% chance of showers and storms. High Temp: 88.

Tonight a 20% chance of showers/storms with partly cloudy conditions. Low: 74.

Saturday Forecast: Partly cloudy with humid conditions. 30% chance of showers and storms in evening. High Temps: 91 Feels like: 99.

For the latest weather updates, go to wgnv.com/weather.