Friday Forecast: Temps in upper 80s with isolated storms possible

CHICAGO — Another hot, sticky day across the Chicago area with isolated storms possible. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph. High Temps: 89.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. for northern Cook, Lake and McHenry County, IL. Visibility could drop to less than 1/4 of a mile.

Mostly clear conditions tonight with mostly clear skies. Winds: E/S 5-10 mph. Low Temps: 72.

Saturday Forecast: Hot conditions with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High Temps: 89.

