Friday Forecast: Temps in upper 80s, mostly sunny with isolated storms possible

CHICAGO — The last Friday of summer 2021!

Mostly sunny and breezy conditions Friday, warm and a bit muggier. Winds: S/SW 10-15 mph. Chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Air quality good around Chicago. High Temp: 87, 85 near the lake.

Chance of a few evening showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then gradual clearing. Winds: W. Low Temps: 65, cooler in the suburbs. Winds: NW 5-10.

Saturday Forecast: A bit cooler Saturday with lots of sunshine. Winds: NE 10-15 mph winds create lake swimming hazards. High near 80, mid 70s lakeside.

Extended outlook looks good very summery for the last official days of summer, highs in the 80s with lots of September sunshine and mostly dry. Normal high / low 76 /57